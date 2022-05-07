WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WW. TheStreet cut WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

WW stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 2,282,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,921. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

