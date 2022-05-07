Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.96.
WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
WYNN stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $136.83.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
