Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

