Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 945,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,080,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

