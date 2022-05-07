Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

