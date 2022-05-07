Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

