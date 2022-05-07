Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,816,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,112,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 217,463 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.