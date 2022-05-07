Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

CCI opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

