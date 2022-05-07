Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.82. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

CW stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.51. 417,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $60,896,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

