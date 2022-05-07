Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 386,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.