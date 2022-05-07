Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ESMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 386,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83.
In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
