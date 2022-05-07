Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.76. General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

