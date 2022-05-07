Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $1.52. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $366.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.96. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $358.18 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.