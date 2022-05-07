Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
