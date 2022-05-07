Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. Oracle reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

