Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.90. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

