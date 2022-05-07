Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.62. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.