Zacks: Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Braemar Hotels & Resorts also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 515,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.