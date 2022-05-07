Zacks: Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

DRI stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

