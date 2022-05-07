Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $6.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.26. Deere & Company reported earnings of $5.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 694.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

