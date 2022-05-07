Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to announce $881.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $862.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $64.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

