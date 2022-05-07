Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 984,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
