Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 984,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.