Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.17. Gartner reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $252.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.12. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.50 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

