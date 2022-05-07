Zacks: Analysts Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Grosvenor Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.19. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 82.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

