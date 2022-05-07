Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $717.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.00 million to $724.00 million. ITT posted sales of $691.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. ITT has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 80.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,345,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

