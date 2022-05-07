Zacks: Analysts Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.86. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

RJF stock opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

