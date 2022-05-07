Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of SLB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

