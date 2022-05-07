Zacks: Analysts Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

SOVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 329,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

