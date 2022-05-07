Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..
VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.
NYSE:VFC traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
