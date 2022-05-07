Zacks: Analysts Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for View.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

View stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. View has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in View by 38.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in View by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in View by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

