Zacks: Analysts Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for View.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in View by 38.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in View by 69.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in View by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
View Company Profile (Get Rating)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on View (VIEW)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.