Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Visa reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.14. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

