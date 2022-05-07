Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AINV. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

AINV opened at $12.66 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $805.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.