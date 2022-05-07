Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME stock opened at $210.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.11. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

