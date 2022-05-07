Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.87). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.05 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

