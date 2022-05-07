Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

