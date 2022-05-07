Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

