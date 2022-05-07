Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $545.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

MarketWise stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

