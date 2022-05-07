Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.42 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.