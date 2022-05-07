Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce $29.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.04 million to $38.20 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $22.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $215.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $415.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

RGNX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $955.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

