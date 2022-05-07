Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.28 million. Regional Management reported sales of $99.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $504.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

