Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,550. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

