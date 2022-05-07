Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($5.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RCL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
