Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($5.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.