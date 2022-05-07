Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

SIOX remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,836 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.