Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SNPO opened at $12.12 on Friday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

