Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. Standex International posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 214.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $17,384,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

