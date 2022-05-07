Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $19.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

