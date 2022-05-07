Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $167,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.