Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

