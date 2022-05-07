Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to report $566.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.50 million and the highest is $567.90 million. Titan International reported sales of $438.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.