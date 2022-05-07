Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

