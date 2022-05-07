Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.50. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.08 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

